Police identify two killed in high-speed crash near Gravois Avenue and I-55

UPDATED at 11:50 a.m. Monday with the names of two people who died in the collision.

ST. LOUIS — A Mercedes struck a Honda Accord so hard Sunday morning that it split the Honda in two pieces and killed two men, officials said.

The 2021 Mercedes was traveling east on Gravois Avenue at a high rate of speed around 12:30 a.m. when it T-boned the oncoming Honda as the Honda made a left turn to get on Interstate 55.

The 2016 Honda was sheared in the collision. The Mercedes vaulted into the air and ended up on its roof in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, according to a preliminary report by St. Louis police.

Police on Monday identified the two men who died as Christian Wimbley, 25, of the 8500 block of Partridge Avenue in St. Louis, and Haris Vranjkovina, 27, of the 1500 block of Leeshores Lane in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Police said Wimbley was driving the Mercedes and Vranjkovina was a passenger in the Honda.

The driver of the Honda was in critical condition at a hospital.

