Police identify two men found dead in College Hill neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified two men found slain in the street before sunrise Thursday in the city's College Hill neighborhood. 

Armone Statom, 23, and William Anderson, 32, were found dead of gunshot wounds about 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of De Soto Avenue, police said. 

Statom lived in the 4900 block of Rosalie Street, and Anderson lived in the 4400 block of Strodtman Place, both in the city. 

Police did not identify any suspects. 

Total reported crime over the past six months in the College Hill neighborhood is up about 9% from the same period one year prior. 

