 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead of possible gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue, police said.

Police responded to a call for suspicious occupants of a vehicle at 1:43 p.m. and found the two men, Jerzell Wilson, 28, and Tre'Von Seymore, 25. Wilson lived in the 6500 block of Etzel, and Seymore lived in the 4500 block of Adelaide, police said. 

The scene is in the vicinity of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

Updated Oct. 25 with victim identification. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Regional marching bands compete at Bands of America Championship

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News