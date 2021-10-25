Police identify two men found dead inside a car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were found dead of possible gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Labadie Avenue, police said.

Police responded to a call for suspicious occupants of a vehicle at 1:43 p.m. and found the two men, Jerzell Wilson, 28, and Tre'Von Seymore, 25. Wilson lived in the 6500 block of Etzel, and Seymore lived in the 4500 block of Adelaide, police said.

The scene is in the vicinity of the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.

Police ask that anyone with information call detectives at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477.

Updated Oct. 25 with victim identification.

