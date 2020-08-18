Police identify two men shot to death in St. Louis on Sunday

ST. LOUIS — Two men were fatally shot Sunday, St. Louis police said, including a man found dead of a gunshot wound to his head in the 900 block of Canaan Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the man at about 10:30 a.m. Police on Monday identified the victim as Brandon Barton, 24, of the 4900 Block of Margaretta Avenue in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other homicide happened around 12:11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Minnesota Avenue. Blake Toolooze, 24, of the 300 block of Kayser Avenue in unincorporated south St. Louis County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police department's homicide division at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

UPDATED Tuesday at 8:20 p.m. with victim identifications

