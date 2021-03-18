Police identify two men who were killed in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with more details from police, including where the shooting happened.

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the two men who were gunned down in north St. Louis earlier this week.

Kortlin Williams, 20, and Johnnie Jones, 19, were shot dead in a triple shooting Tuesday evening in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street. A third man, 19, was shot but survived.

After being shot on Montgomery, the men traveled in a car about a block north before coming to a stop at North Ninth and Warren streets, where police found them dead.

Williams lived in the 800 block of Keeven Lane in Florissant, and Jones lived in the 4000 block of Fox Island Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis.

Police have no suspects in the case.

The bodies were found in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. The block of Montgomery where they were shot, police said, was the Old North St. Louis neighborhood.