Police identify two people shot and killed in St. Louis this month

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified two people who were shot and killed in separate incidents in the city this month.

Frederick Howard, 35, of the 4400 block of Norfolk Avenue, was killed around 11:20 p.m. Oct. 20 in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood. Police arrived on scene and found him on the porch of a home in the 5100 block of Aubert Avenue dead of a gunshot wound.

Lamont Pickens, 31, of the 2000 block of Howard Street, was killed around 12:06 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Hadley Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. He was found in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for suspects in both killings.