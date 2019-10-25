ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified two women killed in separate shootings weeks ago.
The victims are:
- Antoinette Martin, 33, of the 4400 block of Arco Avenue, who was killed in a shooting Sept. 26 shortly after 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue, a few blocks southeast of her home. Police found Martin with a gunshot wound to her chest after receiving a call about a shooting. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead. A man, 62, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. His identity has not been released.
- Krystal Deloach, 28, of the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue, who was killed in a shooting outside a duplex on the same block on Oct. 7. Police responding to the shooting about 11:45 a.m. found Deloach with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said shortly after the shooting that detectives interviewed several witnesses.
It was not clear Friday if anyone had been charged in connection with either shooting.
The department typically waits until the victim's family is notified before releasing the names of homicide victims.
Police did not release more details, but asked anyone with information on the shootings to call investigators at 866-371-8477.