Police identify victim in deadly shooting in Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood
Updated at 6:30 p.m. Thursday with victim's identification. 

ST. LOUIS — A man was found fatally shot in the street Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Dillon Drive.

Terrionne Young, 24, of the 500 block of Ford Drive, was identified Thursday by police as the shooting victim. 

The scene was in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

Officers were called to Dillon Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for the shooting. The man died at a hospital.

Police said they don't know who killed Young.

