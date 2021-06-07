 Skip to main content
Police identify victim in north St. Louis County homicide
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Monday identified a man killed in a shooting in Glasgow Village over the weekend.

Allen Waller, 29, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound just after 11 a.m. in his driveway in the 400 block of Macdougall Drive.

Waller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

