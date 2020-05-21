Police identify victims in homicide investigations, including 3-year-old who was fatally shot

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified three people who died this month in separate incidents under investigation by St. Louis homicide detectives, including the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Police said McKenzie Murphy died at a hospital after the 3-year-old was shot in the head May 14 at a home in the 4000 block of Peck Street. Authorities have released few details about the shooting, including whether the child found a gun in the home and accidentally shot himself or if someone else fired the weapon. Mayor Lyda Krewson at the time called the child's death “heartbreaking.”

Separately, police said 54-year-old Larry Jennings was killed in a May 9 shooting in the 3100 block of Providence Place. He was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and police said a suspect was taken into custody. Investigators have not indicated a motive in the shooting. Jennings lived in the 6100 block of South Grand Boulevard.

Police on Thursday also identified Valerie Fritz as the victim in a suspicious death Monday. Her body was found in the 4500 block of Arsenal Street. Police said the 36-year-old Fritz died at the scene. No other information on her death was immediately available.