Police identify Washington U. graduate as woman killed in New Year's Day crash

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified the woman killed in a New Year's Day crash as a recent graduate of the Washington University School of Medicine.

Taevin Lewis, 26, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape near the 4600 block of Page Boulevard at a high rate of speed Wednesday when she lost control and hit a parked car, which then struck another parked car, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Instagram, Lewis recently celebrated receiving her master's degree in occupational therapy at the school. A spokeswoman confirmed Lewis' graduation last month.

In an online interview about historically black colleges and universities, Lewis said she was born in rural Mississippi and later moved to Memphis with her father.

Lewis graduated from Harris-Stowe State University and majored in biology.