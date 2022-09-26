Police identify woman fatally shot in Riverview

UPDATED at 8:50 a.m. Monday with name of woman who died

RIVERVIEW — A woman died after being shot Friday evening in north St. Louis County.

Police identified the victim as Toni Stroder, 49, of the 9800 block of Lilac Drive.

Riverview police were called to a shooting around 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Police found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital Stroder was pronounced dead. The man had injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are now leading the investigation at the request of Riverview Police.

St. Louis County police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute between people who knew each other. No one was in police custody as of Saturday afternoon.