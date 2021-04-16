Police identify woman fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a woman shot and killed earlier this month in south St. Louis.
Kanoy Clark, 34, was shot and killed at 7:30 a.m. April 3 in the 3800 block of Louisiana Avenue. The scene was near the border of the Gravois Park and Dutchtown neighborhoods.
Clark was pronounced dead at a hospital. She lived in the 5300 block of South Compton.
Police have no suspects in her killing.
From staff reports
