ST. LOUIS • St. Louis police Wednesday identified a woman found shot to death in a parking lot outside the Bissell Mansion Restaurant and Murder Mystery Dinner Theater.
Police found the body of Deja Patterson, 22, of the 4600 block of Bessie Court, about 12:20 p.m. Monday in the parking lot behind the mansion at 4426 Randall Place in the College Hill neighborhood.
Patterson had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene outside the mansion, police said. The building was constructed around 1831 and today houses a restaurant and murder mystery dinner theater.
The shooting marks the fourth homicide investigation in the College Hill neighborhood so far this year. This time last year, the neighborhood had two homicides, according to data compiled by the Post-Dispatch.
So far this year, the city has had 89 homicides, compared with 83 in the same period last year.
Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.