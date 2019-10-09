ST. LOUIS — Police have identified a woman found dead from a gunshot wound Monday in the 5000 block of Enright Avenue as Brandi Leachman, 33.
Police said two officers were on a call Monday around 10 a.m. and found Leachman's body in the backyard of a vacant home.
Initially, police received a call saying someone had tried to set a home on fire after breaking in.
Police have not said if the homicide and other incident are related.
Anyone with information about the woman's death is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.