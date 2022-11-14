 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify woman killed in crash in north St. Louis County

  • 0

UPDATED at 8:15 a.m. Monday with woman's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed in a two-car traffic crash late Saturday night on New Halls Ferry Road near Hazelwood Central High School in north St. Louis County.

Police identified the woman as Laquita Gandy, 45, of the 1100 block of Garden Village Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Gandy was driving south on New Halls Ferry Road near the intersection with Vaile Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Saturday when another driver heading north crossed the center line and crashed into her car, authorities said.

Gandy was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and the other car was a Buick LaCrosse, police said. The driver of the Buick, a man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gandy was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

People are also reading…

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the crash was on New Halls Ferry Road.  Police did not initially specify which Halls Ferry Road.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News