Police identify woman killed in crash in north St. Louis County

UPDATED at 8:15 a.m. Monday with woman's name

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman was killed in a two-car traffic crash late Saturday night on New Halls Ferry Road near Hazelwood Central High School in north St. Louis County.

Police identified the woman as Laquita Gandy, 45, of the 1100 block of Garden Village Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Gandy was driving south on New Halls Ferry Road near the intersection with Vaile Avenue at 11:45 p.m. Saturday when another driver heading north crossed the center line and crashed into her car, authorities said.

Gandy was driving a Hyundai Sonata, and the other car was a Buick LaCrosse, police said. The driver of the Buick, a man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gandy was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify that the crash was on New Halls Ferry Road. Police did not initially specify which Halls Ferry Road.