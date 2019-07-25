ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a St. Louis County woman killed when a car fleeing St. Louis police crashed into her vehicle in the city's Grand Center neighborhood.
Reniece Randall, 38, of the 1700 block of Muriel Drive, was killed about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when a 23-year-old man in a white Jeep Cherokee crashed into the car Randall was driving near the intersection of East Prairie Avenue and Page Boulevard, police said.
Police said a SWAT patrol in the College Hill neighborhood saw a man involved in a suspected drug deal get into the Jeep Cherokee and pull away. The SWAT vehicle turned on its emergency lights and siren and attempted to pull the car over, but it sped off, police said.
A second SWAT car then attempted to pull the car over, but ultimately the officers told dispatchers they were ending the pursuit because of the suspect's speed and reckless driving, officials said.
After police fell back, the Cherokee got in a crash with the 2003 Chevrolet Tracker occupied by Randall and a 51-year-old woman, police said. Randall was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Jeep ran from the crash, but officers found him hiding in a nearby bush and took him into custody. The 23-year-old suspect refused medical treatment. His name has not yet been released by police.