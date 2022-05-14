Police identify woman killed in double shooting in north St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police have identified a woman killed in a double shooting Saturday as Melissa Moore, 39, of Vinita Park in north St. Louis County.

Moore was one of two people inside Mid-Town Bar and Grill at 2816 N. Vandeventer Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 55, who had also been shot was in stable condition at a hospital Sunday, police said.

Police did not release more details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and possibly be considered for a reward should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

