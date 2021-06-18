 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at noon Friday with woman's name.

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed in a double shooting in the Penrose neighborhood was identified Friday as Nakita Burns.

Burns, 30, lived in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue.

Police said Burns was found lying in grass about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue. She had been shot several times and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they had no suspects.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What's next for Juneteenth now that it's a federal holiday?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports