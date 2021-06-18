Police identify woman killed in double shooting in St. Louis

UPDATED at noon Friday with woman's name.

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed in a double shooting in the Penrose neighborhood was identified Friday as Nakita Burns.

Burns, 30, lived in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue.

Police said Burns was found lying in grass about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Anderson Avenue. She had been shot several times and died at the scene.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said they had no suspects.

