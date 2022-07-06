Police identify woman killed in double shooting in Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in a double fatal shooting Saturday in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood.
Khala Fowler, 31, of Jefferson City, was found dead inside a car just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Sarah Street. A man, not yet identified by police, was also dead inside the car. They had both been shot.
Police have no suspects in the killings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
From staff reports
