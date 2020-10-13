 Skip to main content
Police identify woman killed in fatal St. Louis hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian killed last week in a St. Louis hit-and-run was identified by police Tuesday as a 37-year-old woman from the city's Central West End. 

Shannell Jamison, of the 300 block of North Newstead, was killed about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the North Riverfront neighborhood, St. Louis police said Tuesday.  

Investigators believe Jamison was trying to walk across the street in the 6200 block of North Broadway when she was struck by a white Dodge Avenger.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, police said.  

