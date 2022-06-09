Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. with name of woman who died, additional details

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January.

Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.

Santorski was a passenger in a vehicle that was broadsided while making an illegal left turn from eastbound Hereford onto northbound North Elizabeth, McCall said. The vehicle had a green light but not a green turning arrow, the chief added.

Another vehicle that was heading west on Chambers Road hit the side of the car making the left turn, fatally injuring Santorski, McCall said. (Hereford becomes Chambers at North Elizabeth.)

That collision caused a secondary crash involving two other vehicles that were heading east on Hereford, police said. Authorities did not release information about the two people who were injured.

McCall said police have not arrested the driver whose illegal turn caused the wreck. Investigators are gathering more information, he said, to determine if they would seek charges.

The car Santorski was riding in was driven by her 29-year-old boyfriend, who is from the Florissant area. He was treated at a hospital and released Wednesday.

Santorski grew up in south St. Louis and attended Southwest High School, obtaining her GED. She was living in Ferguson with her mother and younger sister. She was the mother of an 18-month-old boy, Micah Santorski. She wanted to be a hair stylist, just like her mother, Heather Santorski of Ferguson.

"Like a lot of young people, she struggled with addiction and was in the throes of that," her mother told the Post-Dispatch. "She was working to get back into treatment, and it didn't come fast enough."

That intersection of North Elizabeth and Hereford was the scene of another deadly crash earlier this year. Ronald Washington III of Calverton Park was fatally injured there in January, in a crash that highlighted complaints among city leaders and residents long concerned with speeders in the area.

Washington, 18, was the driver of a speeding sedan that ran a red light and collided with a pickup truck about 9 p.m. on Jan. 10. Some of the wreckage ended up on the sidewalk in front of Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and School, at 120 North Elizabeth Avenue.

Two passengers riding with Washington were critically injured, police said at the time. The Missouri Highway Patrol has since said two people died in that January crash. McCall said the second victim was a male passenger in Washington's car, but the chief did not release that person's name.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck that was broadsided by the speeding sedan survived without serious injury, officials said.

Updated to correct which car hit the other in Tuesday's crash.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.