Police identify woman killed in I-55 crash in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman driving a pickup was killed Sunday when the vehicle ran off Interstate 55 and overturned, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Rebecca M. Travis, 49, of Cadet, Missouri.

Travis was driving south on I-55 about 6 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle crashed north of South Lindbergh Boulevard. She was changing lanes and lost control of the 2002 Ford F150 pickup.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, struck a guardrail, went down an embankment and overturned. Travis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup, police said. Travis died at the scene.

Her passenger, 52-year-old David D. Travis, was seriously hurt. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said. David Travis was taken to Mercy Hospital South for treatment.