Police identify woman killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed Sunday in south St. Louis has been identified as 21-year-old Destiny Davenport.
Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue. Officers found Davenport suffering from wounds. She died at a hospital, police said.
Davenport lived in the same block of Virginia.
Police said a 22-year-old man is suspected of killing her.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.
From staff reports
