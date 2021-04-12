 Skip to main content
Police identify woman killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman killed Sunday in south St. Louis has been identified as 21-year-old Destiny Davenport.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue. Officers found Davenport suffering from wounds. She died at a hospital, police said.

Davenport lived in the same block of Virginia.

Police said a 22-year-old man is suspected of killing her.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
