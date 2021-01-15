Police identify woman killed in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The woman killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash along Highway 40 (Interstate 64) in St. Charles County has been identified as Katrina Tutor, authorities said.

Tutor was 37 years old and lived in Troy, Missouri.

The crash was reported about 8 a.m. Thursday on eastbound Highway 40 near Prospect Road in Lake Saint Louis. Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the wreckage was between the highway and the outer road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tutor was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition east on the highway when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and hit a concrete block. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire.

Tutor was the only occupant of the vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said, and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.