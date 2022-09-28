 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police identify woman killed in St. Louis motorcycle crash

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The woman who died after a motorcycle crash Saturday on Interstate 55 has been identified as Rachel Jackson, a 25-year-old Arnold woman.

A passerby called police about 12:50 a.m. Saturday after seeing Jackson lying next to a wrecked motorcycle on the side of the interstate, on southbound I-55 and South Broadway. Jackson died at a hospital.

St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Wednesday that Jackson was considered "a motorcycle occupant." Investigators are still working to determine "if she was the driver or not," Caldwell said in an email.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News