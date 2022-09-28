Police identify woman killed in St. Louis motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS — The woman who died after a motorcycle crash Saturday on Interstate 55 has been identified as Rachel Jackson, a 25-year-old Arnold woman.

A passerby called police about 12:50 a.m. Saturday after seeing Jackson lying next to a wrecked motorcycle on the side of the interstate, on southbound I-55 and South Broadway. Jackson died at a hospital.

St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said Wednesday that Jackson was considered "a motorcycle occupant." Investigators are still working to determine "if she was the driver or not," Caldwell said in an email.