Police identify woman killed in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police on Tuesday identified a woman killed in a Dec. 28 shooting in the city's North Pointe neighborhood.

St. Louis police were called about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue where they found Shamika Neely, 43, dead inside a vehicle.

Neely was a St. Louis resident who lived in the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue near where she was killed.

A 30-year-old man was also found on scene with a gunshot wound, but refused medical treatment, police said.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

