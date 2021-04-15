Police identify woman killed in wrong-way interstate crash

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a woman killed last week in a wrong-way collision on the interstate.
Audrey Spencer, 66, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry on Interstate 44 at Walnut Street, near downtown, just before 5 a.m. on April 9 when she was hit by a man driving west in the eastbound lane.
Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2017 Ford Transit, was taken to a hospital, where he was stable.
Police are investigating the crash.
From staff reports
