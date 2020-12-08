Police identify woman killed last month in Kingsway East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a woman fatally shot last month in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood.

Deana Beckum, 34, was found dead Nov. 30 after police received a call for a robbery in the 5200 block of Paulian Place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The robbery victim, a 44-year-old woman, told police she heard two gunshots while she was reporting the robbery.

On the scene, police say they spotted Deionate Robertson, 23, of Alton, leaving the basement of a nearby home. Robertson matched the description of the suspect, and inside the basement they found Beckum fatally shot.

Robertson was charged with murder, robbery and two counts of criminal action.

Beckum lived in the 4800 block of Maffitt Avenue, in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

