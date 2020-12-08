 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify woman killed last month in Kingsway East neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify woman killed last month in Kingsway East neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a woman fatally shot last month in the city's Kingsway West neighborhood. 

Deana Beckum, 34, was found dead Nov. 30 after police received a call for a robbery in the 5200 block of Paulian Place. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The robbery victim, a 44-year-old woman, told police she heard two gunshots while she was reporting the robbery.

On the scene, police say they spotted Deionate Robertson, 23, of Alton, leaving the basement of a nearby home. Robertson matched the description of the suspect, and inside the basement they found Beckum fatally shot. 

Robertson was charged with murder, robbery and two counts of criminal action. 

Beckum lived in the 4800 block of Maffitt Avenue, in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports