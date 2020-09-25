Police identify woman killed last week in north St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday identified a woman killed one week earlier in a north St. Louis crash.

Dreu Heslip-Hicks, 22, was a passenger in a Dodge Avenger that police say was speeding just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 18 when it entered a grassy median and hit a tree in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard.

When police arrived, the car was on fire. Both Heslip-Hicks and the driver were taken to a hospital. The driver, a 33-year-old man, is listed in critical/stable condition. Heslip-Hicks was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Heslip-Hicks lived in the 2000 block Switzer Avenue in Jennings.