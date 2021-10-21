Police identify woman killed when car crashes over side of bridge in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified the woman who was killed Sunday afternoon when her car careened off of the Hampton Avenue bridge.

The woman was identified as Molly Hutchins, 55, of the 1700 block of Marconi Avenue.

Hutchins was driving a 2019 Toyota Rav4 south on Hampton Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

When the vehicle reached the bridge over Manchester Avenue, it crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic. The Rav4 went over the edge of the bridge, coming to rest on its roof.