Police identify woman shot and killed in Benton Park West
ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday identified a woman fatally shot one week earlier in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. 

Rahmeisha Smith, 25, was shot at about 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 17. When police arrived on the scene, Smith was on a front porch in the 3000 block of Utah Street suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect in the shooting. They ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

