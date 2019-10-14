UPDATED with name of victim
ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot Sunday evening in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive in Midtown, police said.
Police identified the victim as Tyra Harris of the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue.
As of Monday morning, St. Louis has had 161 homicides this year, compared to 152 in the same time last year.
Police were called about a shooting before 7 p.m. Sunday night and found Harris near an apartment stairwell. She had been shot and died at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Tia Armstrong has lived in an apartment across the street from the crime scene for two years and said she's never seen anything like this before.
"It's horrible," Armstrong said. "It's like, what is the purpose (of the shooting)?"
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.