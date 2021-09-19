Police identify woman shot on West Florissant Avenue Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A woman shot and killed Thursday night has been identified as a Spanish Lake resident, police said Sunday.

At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Pamela Abercrombie, 49, was found on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue. She had been shot, police said, and died at a hospital. Abercrombie lived in the 11000 block of Seabury Drive in the Spanish Lake area of St. Louis County, officers said.

Police have no suspects but cited this incident in a warning that sex workers may have been targeted in shootings.

In the second shooting police warned about, a 28-year-old prostitute was shot in the face in the 4500 block of Adelaide Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. The scene was near West Florissant Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood. The woman survived, but because of her injuries, she wasn’t able to tell officers what happened.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or, to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

