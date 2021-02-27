 Skip to main content
Police identify woman shot to death Thursday
Police identify woman shot to death Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A woman found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday night has been identified as Jessica Morehouse, 37.

Morehouse, of the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue, was found in a vehicle at 11:43 p.m. near Mora Lane and Switzer Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

