Police identify woman shot to death Thursday

ST. LOUIS — A woman found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday night has been identified as Jessica Morehouse, 37.
Morehouse, of the 5900 block of Alpha Avenue, was found in a vehicle at 11:43 p.m. near Mora Lane and Switzer Avenue in the North Pointe neighborhood. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
