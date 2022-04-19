Police identify woman stabbed to death in St. Louis; suspect charged

Updated Tuesday night with details on charges against a suspect.

ST. LOUIS — The woman stabbed to death last weekend in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Rodnee Willis.

That same day, a 49-year-old St. Louis woman, Belinda Garcia, was charged with second-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Willis' death and in the wounding of another woman.

Willis died at a hospital after being stabbed in the chest about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue. Willis lived in that same block of Montclair.

According to police, Willis was stabbed in a dispute over $50 that she allegedly took from Garcia. Another woman, 29, also was cut with the knife trying to intervene in the attack on Willis, police said. She was treated at the scene.

No attorney was listed for Garcia. Court documents list Garcia's address as the 5300 block of Patton Avenue.

