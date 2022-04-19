 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police identify woman stabbed to death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The woman stabbed to death last weekend in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood was identified Tuesday as 31-year-old Rodnee Willis.

Willis died at a hospital after being stabbed in the chest about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue. Willis lived in that same block of Montclair.

Detectives have arrested a 49-year-old woman in connection with the murder of Willis and assault of another woman, 29. The second  victim was treated at the scene after she was cut with the knife trying to intervene in the attack on Willis, police said.

Police are seeking charges against the suspect. The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

