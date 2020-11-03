Police identify woman struck and killed by car as she walked to Affton polling place

UPDATED at 4 p.m. Tuesday with more information.

AFFTON — An 87-year-old woman crossing a street Tuesday morning to vote inside the Affton community center was struck by a car and killed, police said.

Sgt. Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said Phyllis Powers was walking across Mackenzie Road, headed to the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center at 9801 Mackenzie Road, when she was hit just after 6 a.m.

Police said Powers lived in the 9500 block of Yaffbury Lane in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Officers worked to save Powers at the scene but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Granda said.

The driver who struck Powers remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The driver, 26, was visibly shaken as she talked to officers after the crash. She was driving south in a Honda Accord when she struck Powers walking west across the road, police said.

All lanes of traffic in the 9800 block of Mackenzie were restricted as the crash was investigated, Granda said. A long line of voters waiting to go into the community center watched as police interviewed the driver and processed the scene for evidence.

