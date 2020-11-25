Police identify woman who died after running red light, crashing into Metro bus in St. Louis

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with more information

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who died earlier this week after police say her car ran a red light and collided with a Metro bus in St. Louis.

Suzanne Stoneman, 37, was driving a 2004 Saturn L300 east on Cass Avenue at about 11 a.m. Monday when she ran a red light at Jefferson Avenue, police said. Her car hit the rear right side of the bus, police said.

Stoneman died at a hospital. She lived in the 4100 block of Enright Avenue.

The bus driver was a 37-year-old man. He and four passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

