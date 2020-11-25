 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify woman who died after running red light, crashing into Metro bus in St. Louis
0 comments

Police identify woman who died after running red light, crashing into Metro bus in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with more information

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified the woman who died earlier this week after police say her car ran a red light and collided with a Metro bus in St. Louis. 

Suzanne Stoneman, 37, was driving a 2004 Saturn L300 east on Cass Avenue at about 11 a.m. Monday when she ran a red light at Jefferson Avenue, police said. Her car hit the rear right side of the bus, police said.

Stoneman died at a hospital. She lived in the 4100 block of Enright Avenue. 

The bus driver was a 37-year-old man. He and four passengers on the bus were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports