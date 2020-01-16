Police identify woman who died in crash along Interstate 55 in St. Louis

UPDATED at 9:50 a.m. Thursday with the name of the victim and additional details on the crash.

ST. LOUIS — A motorist who died following an accident on northbound Interstate 55 at Gravois Avenue was identified Thursday as a 45-year-old St. Louis woman.

Police identified the woman as Jacqueline Leach, of the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue.

Authorities immediately after the accident said it appeared Leach suffered a medical emergency, but they later clarified that it wasn't clear if her death was caused by the crash or a medical condition.

Leach was driving a 2005 Lincoln LS when she crashed about 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was taking the Gravois Avenue exit on I-55 when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the exit sign along the shoulder, police said. Her car then struck a light pole and came to rest on a guardrail, police said.

Paramedics took her to a hospital where she died.