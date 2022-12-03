Police in central, west St. Louis County suburbs say joint ‘saturation patrol’ stopped car thefts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police said they were able to prevent car thefts and break-ins by working together for the second time to saturate neighborhoods in about a dozen central and west St. Louis County suburbs on Friday night.

Additional officers along with a helicopter and drone were used to stop drivers committing traffic violations and "suspicious persons" in residential areas, apartment complexes and retail districts, according to a joint press release issued Saturday by several participating police departments.

In total, 93 cars or people were stopped as part of the saturation patrol effort, police said. Officers found five firearms and arrested two people for outstanding arrest warrants and driving under the influence.

No car thefts or break-ins were reported overnight in the participating jurisdictions, which included Ballwin, Brentwood, Clayton, Des Peres, Creve Coeur, Frontenac, Ladue, Maplewood, Olivette, Richmond Heights and Town and Country.

A previous saturation patrol overnight on Nov. 15 also resulted in zero car thefts and break-ins, said Town and Country Police Chief James Cavins.