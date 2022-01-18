Police in Metro East fatally shoot man after confrontation outside gas station

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Officers from two Metro East municipal departments fatally shot a man after he pulled a gun outside a gas station Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The man was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died after being shot about 2 a.m. Tuesday, said Wood River police Chief Brad Wells. The shooting was outside VP Racing Fuels gas station at 851 North Wood River Avenue.

No officers were hurt.

Police said the officers from Wood River and East Alton saw the man pull a gun from his pocket as they approached him on the lot. The man was 31 years old. His name has not been released. Wells said it appears the man was homeless.

A woman who works at the gas station told police about 1:40 a.m. that she saw a man with a gun as she was closing the business. She went to a fast-food restaurant next door to notify police.

Police searched the area but couldn't find the man.

Shortly after 2 a.m., someone called police to say that a man was on her porch. Police found a man sitting on the parking lot, next to a space heater and backpack, on the west side of the gas station.