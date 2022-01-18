Police in Metro East fatally shoot man who pointed BB pistol at them

Police searched the area but couldn't find the man.

Shortly after 2 a.m., someone called police to say that a man was on her porch near the gas station. The man fit the description of the person the gas station worker had seen 20 minutes earlier, Wells said.

Police returned to the gas station parking lot and found a man sitting on the west side of the gas station next to a space heater and backpack.

"As the officers made contact with him, he started to pull a firearm on them and that's when the officers fired back," Wells said.

Wells added, "He started making the motion that he was pulling the firearm."

Officers from both departments fired several rounds at the man.

While Wells didn't specifically say that the man was pointing it at officers, Korando with the Illinois State Police later used those words in his statement. Korando said the man "pointed a black, metal BB pistol at officers" and then officers shot him.