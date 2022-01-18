Police in Metro East fatally shoot man who pointed BB pistol at them

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. with State Police confirming the man had a BB gun
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Officers from two Metro East municipal departments fatally shot a homeless man who pointed a BB pistol at them outside a gas station Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The man was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died, said Wood River police Chief Brad Wells. The shooting was about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside VP Racing Fuels gas station at 851 North Wood River Avenue.
No officers were hurt.
Wells said officers from Wood River and East Alton saw the man pull a gun from his pocket as they approached him on the lot. The man was 31 years old and lived in East St. Louis. His name has not been released.
Wells said it appears the man was homeless.
Trooper Josh Korando with the Illinois State Police confirmed that the weapon was a black metal BB pistol.
The confrontation with police started after a woman who works at the gas station ran to a fast-food restaurant next door. She had been closing the gas station when she saw a man with a gun. She went to the Jack in the Box next door about 1:40 a.m. to tell police.
Police searched the area but couldn't find the man.
Shortly after 2 a.m., someone called police to say that a man was on her porch near the gas station. The man fit the description of the person the gas station worker had seen 20 minutes earlier, Wells said.
Police returned to the gas station parking lot and found a man sitting on the west side of the gas station next to a space heater and backpack.
"As the officers made contact with him, he started to pull a firearm on them and that's when the officers fired back," Wells said.
Wells added, "He started making the motion that he was pulling the firearm."
Officers from both departments fired several rounds at the man.
While Wells didn't specifically say that the man was pointing it at officers, Korando with the Illinois State Police later used those words in his statement. Korando said the man "pointed a black, metal BB pistol at officers" and then officers shot him.
Hours after the shooting, as police searched the lot for bullets and ballistics evidence in the daylight, they were picking through bags of ice from a freezer outside the gas station. The freezer had at least five bullet holes in it. Blood was on the ground near the gas pumps.
The gas station, known as Moe's Corner, was back open for business Tuesday morning. The owner could not be reached. The business in on the northern edge of Wood River, near the border with the village of East Alton.
Neither Wells nor Korando provided any information about the officers who fired shots. They have not provided their ages or length of service.
Wells told reporters that he has asked the Illinois State Police to take over the shooting investigation and evidence collection. The Illinois State Police Major Crimes Unit is handling the case.
This is the second time in two weeks that a police officer in the Metro East has shot someone. On Jan. 4, police in South Roxana shot and wounded a Godfrey man who threw steak knives at officers. The man has been charged with assault.
South Roxana is about three miles southeast of Wood River.
David Carson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.
Shootings by law enforcement officers in the St. Louis area in 2022
Here is a list of Post-Dispatch news articles about police shootings in the St. Louis area in 2022.
Police said the officers from Wood River and East Alton saw the man pull a gun as they approached him on the lot.
Police say John Shimchick injured officers as they tried to arrest him.