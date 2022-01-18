Police in Metro East shoot man after confrontation outside gas station

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Officers from two Metro East municipal departments shot a man after a confrontation outside a gas station Tuesday morning.
The man was taken to a St. Louis hospital, where he died after being shot about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting was outside Moe's Corner, a gas station at 851 North Wood River Avenue.
No officers were hurt.
Police said the officers from Wood River and East Alton saw the man pull a gun as they approached him on the lot. The man was 31 years old. His name has not been released.
A woman who works at the gas station called police earlier to say she saw a man with a gun as she was closing the business, but he ran off.
Check back for updates.