ST. LOUIS — Police in Missouri reported firing their guns 58 times in 10 months last year, according to a new statewide report.

The report details 113 total instances of police using some kind of force between March 1 and Dec. 31. Just over a quarter of those incidents were fatal, and just under 60% seriously injured a person.

The data was published this week for the first time as a disclosure under Missouri’s Police Use of Force Transparency Act. The law, signed last year, requires police to report data on certain use-of-force incidents to the Department of Public Safety and the FBI beginning March 1, 2022.

The data includes only instances where an officer fires their gun, seriously injures a person or kills a person.

Of Missouri’s 643 police agencies, 393 submitted data for the report, including large departments such as St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City, Columbia, St. Charles County and Jackson County.

If an agency does not submit data, the Missouri Department of Public Safety can withhold grant money, said Mike O’Connell, communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

But, O’Connell said, “Oftentimes those who are not complying are small agencies that are not applying for grants.”

The two most cited types of resistance that led to an officer’s use of force were attempts to flee and noncompliance with verbal commands or “other types of passive resistance.”

The most often reported types of force were firing a gun, using their hands or feet (31), or using a police dog (15).

Missouri’s statewide report is one of the first of its kind in the country.

The FBI’s National Use-of-Force Data Collection, launched in 2019, was a strictly voluntary data-gathering effort and reported low participation rates among agencies.

That low participation spurred Missouri lawmakers to include use-of-force reporting requirements in public safety reform legislation that Gov. Mike Parson signed into law last summer.