Police in O'Fallon, Ill., arrest man suspected of pointing gun, defend actions of officers

O'FALLON, ILL. — Police said Sunday they arrested a felon with a gun who is suspected of waving it at another driver, and that a video is circulating on social media with "inflammatory statements" about how the department handled the situation.

Police posted on Facebook that an officer was parked at a business on Hartman Lane near Highway 50 at 10:25 a.m. when a man told him that another man had pointed a gun at him "in a road rage type of incident."

He pointed at the man who waved the gun as he turned onto the highway, and the officer followed that man onto the lot of a Jack in the Box and handcuffed him. Police said they found a loaded gun in his vehicle and that he was a felon. He was arrested and was being held pending charges.

"During the incident, there was a group of individuals who recorded the incident and have been making inflammatory statements on social media about our department and the way we handled the situation," the post said. "A review of the video clearly shows our officers performing their duties as law enforcement professionals."