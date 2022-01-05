Police in South Roxana have little to say after shooting man in disturbance

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — The police chief of a village in Madison County has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate after a police officer shot and wounded a man Tuesday.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the man is expected to survive.

"I can't get into why he was shot," the chief said in a brief phone interview Wednesday.

The unidentified man was shot about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Rose Avenue, east of Highway 111 and along the northern edge of South Roxana.

Coles said the man was shot after a disturbance but he declined to elaborate.

The chief said Wednesday that everything he's seen so far tells him the shooting was justified but he's asked the Illinois State Police to do the investigation.

After the shooting, officers suffered sprains and other injuries while arresting the man, the chief said. He said "multiple departments" were involved in the arrest but he declined to be specific.

Elbert Jennings, a master sergeant with the Illinois State Police, referred a reporter Wednesday to the Illinois State Police public information office, which has not yet released any details.

South Roxana is a village of about 2,000 residents in Madison County, Illinois.

