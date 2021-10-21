Police investigate after shots fired during apparent argument downtown

ST. LOUIS — Witnesses said multiple shots were fired during an argument among two or three men in downtown St. Louis on Thursday night.

It was unclear if anyone was injured, but police had taped off an area on Lucas Avenue near 11th Street just after 8:30 p.m. and were talking to witnesses. At least one witness indicated a man who may have been hurt crawled into a vehicle that then drove off.

The scene was near Lucas Lofts, 1114 Lucas Avenue. Multiple residents of the building were outside as police investigated, and some said they witnessed the lead-up to the shooting.

"I was standing here walking my dog and there seemed to be a disagreement between two guys," said Ellen DeMucci, who had been walking her dog Daphne. "When I turned to walk away shots were fired and I saw three guys running away toward Washington Avenue."

No other details were available about Thursday's shooting, but crime in and around downtown St. Louis has been an ongoing topic in recent months. A month ago, two people were killed and three others injured in two shootings within 24 hours in the nearby Downtown West neighborhood.