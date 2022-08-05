 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police investigate apparent homicide in Midtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an apparent homicide Friday morning in the city's Midtown neighborhood. 

Homicide investigators responded just before 10 a.m. to an inside scene in the 2700 block of Locust Street, where they found a woman dead. 

No other details were available Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

