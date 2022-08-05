Police investigate apparent homicide in Midtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an apparent homicide Friday morning in the city's Midtown neighborhood.
Homicide investigators responded just before 10 a.m. to an inside scene in the 2700 block of Locust Street, where they found a woman dead.
No other details were available Friday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today