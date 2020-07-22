Police investigate double shooting near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday afternoon responded to a double shooting on the edge of downtown St. Louis.

Police received a shooting call just after 2 p.m., for a man and a woman shot at 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue.

By the time police arrived, just the woman remained on the scene; the man was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital by emergency services.

The scene was on the edge of the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe and Downtown West neighborhoods.

Police have not released further details.

There was also a double shooting Wednesday afternoon at the Galleria Mall in St. Louis County.

